Iranian president apologizes for delayed plane crash admission

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered an apology for delaying the admission that the national military was responsible for downing the Ukrainian plane, Iran’s state TV broadcast the speech on January 15, reports TASS.

January 15, 2020

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I would like to offer an apology for the delay and for our tone”, the president said. The Iranian President also urged the armed forces to provide more information about the crash of the Ukrainian plane.