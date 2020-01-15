Iran air crash: New video shows that 2 missiles struck Ukrainian passenger plane

A new video shows that two missiles struck Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Tehran early last Wednesday, The Business Insider reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The video appears to be from a security camera on the roof of a building near where the plane was struck. The video, which was uploaded to YouTube by an Iranian user early on Tuesday, was verified as authentic by a New York Times investigative team.

The video shows one missile striking the plane, which appeared to result in a small explosion, followed by the second missile strike about 20 seconds later.

Neither missile immediately downed the plane, which continued to fly for several minutes and attempted to return to the airport. In the new video, the plane appears to be on fire shortly after the second missile hits it.

A video that emerged last week showed the impact from one of the missiles. All 176 people on the plane, a Boeing 737-800 bound for Kyiv, were killed.