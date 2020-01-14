Oldest material on Earth discovered

Scientists analysing a meteorite have discovered the oldest material known to exist on Earth, BBC News reports.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Armenian President’s Office stated.
Croatia notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released a statement on the 30th anniversary of the anti-Armenian...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on January 13th to...
On 9 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to first President...
On January 8, Armenia's Ambassador Garen Nazarian presented his letter of credence to Fra Giacomo Dalla...
World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.
According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic...
The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according...
WTI oil prices rose on Wednesday by over 4% after Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq, news.am...
The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's...
The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries...
On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...
The Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh, in cooperation with the...
In the village of Vank, near the Khachen River, a new artesian well has been drilled at a depth of 102...
The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has advised Armenia-registered airlines to avoid Iranian and...
UR Airlines has cancelled its scheduled January 12 Erbil-Yerevan roundtrip flight, the Civil Aviation...
His Holiness Aram I has proclaimed 2020 the Year of Armenians with Special Needs, the Catholicosate of...
From January 1-7, 2020, 46 births have been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, as compared to 39...
On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the NATO Military Committee chiefs of staff’s meetings in the formats of the Resolute Support and Kosovo Force missions of NATO.
Head of Department for Readiness of the Armed Forces of Armenia-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of...
On January 9, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a...
Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to...
The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to...
On 30 December President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the first line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
