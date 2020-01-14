Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the NATO Military Committee chiefs of staff’s meetings in the formats of the Resolute Support and Kosovo Force missions of NATO.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the press service of the Ministry of Defense informs, that these meetings were convened at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.