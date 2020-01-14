Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Pompeo says Chinese manufacturer Huawei is no less dangerous than Soviet era programs

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he considers the communication infrastructure from the Chinese manufacturer Huawei to be no less dangerous than programs produced during Soviet era.

Pompeo says Chinese manufacturer Huawei is no less dangerous than Soviet era programs

Pompeo says Chinese manufacturer Huawei is no less dangerous than Soviet era programs
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our government agencies are cooperating in new ways to stop the Chinese military from using our own innovation against us. And we’re putting our allies and partners on notice about the massive security and privacy risks connected to letting Huawei construct their 5G networks inside of their countries," he said. "And I remind them – and this is an imperfect analogy, and I’m deeply aware of that – but none of us would have installed Soviet technology."According to him, the Chinese Communist Party will have direct access to technology and information that goes through Huawei networks, news.am reports. "We will never permit U.S. sensitive information to transit across a network that we knowingly believe is not a trusted network, and this technology, for all of its glory – indeed, some of the things that make it so special – create those very risks in spades," Pompeo noted.

     

Politics

Armenian-Serbian ties record progress: President Sarkissian meets with PM Brnabić in UAE

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Armenian President’s Office stated.

All news from section

Croatia completes internal procedure to ratify Armenia-EU deal

Croatia notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the...

‘We will not allow new attempts to exterminate or deport Armenians’ – PM issues statement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released a statement on the 30th anniversary of the anti-Armenian...

Armenia honors memory of Baku Pogrom victims

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on January 13th to...

Bako Sahakyan sent congratulatory letter to first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan

On 9 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to first President...

Armenia ambassador presents letter of credence to head of Sovereign Military Order of Malta

On January 8, Armenia's Ambassador Garen Nazarian presented his letter of credence to Fra Giacomo Dalla...

Economy

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.

All news from section

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 1.6%

According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic...

World Bank publishes forecast of global economic growth

The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according...

WTI oil prices rise after Iranian attacks on US bases

WTI oil prices rose on Wednesday by over 4% after Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq, news.am...

The annual volume of electricity generation will increase

The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's...

EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries

The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries...

Bako Sahakyan takes part in parliament's meeting on approval of draft budget for 2020

On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...

Society

Oldest material on Earth discovered

Scientists analysing a meteorite have discovered the oldest material known to exist on Earth, BBC News reports.

All news from section

Improved trails will further the development of ecotourism in Artsakh

The Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh, in cooperation with the...

Artsakh's Vank village will be provided with 24-hour water supply

In the village of Vank, near the Khachen River, a new artesian well has been drilled at a depth of 102...

Armenia aviation regulator urges to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has advised Armenia-registered airlines to avoid Iranian and...

Iraqi airline cancels January 12 Erbil-Yerevan flight

UR Airlines has cancelled its scheduled January 12 Erbil-Yerevan roundtrip flight, the Civil Aviation...

Aram I proclaims 2020 Year of Armenians with Special Needs

His Holiness Aram I has proclaimed 2020 the Year of Armenians with Special Needs, the Catholicosate of...

46 babies born in Artsakh during New Year holidays

From January 1-7, 2020, 46 births have been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, as compared to 39...

Military

Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the NATO Military Committee chiefs of staff’s meetings in the formats of the Resolute Support and Kosovo Force missions of NATO.

All news from section

Deputy chief of Armenian army's general staff pays inspection visit to military formation

Head of Department for Readiness of the Armed Forces of Armenia-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of...

Artsakh defense minister visits military unit

On January 9, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a...

Azerbaijan army violated ceasefire 130 times in one week

Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to...

Armenia army leadership holds consultation

The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to...

President Bako Sahakyan visits border troops

On 30 December President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the first line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...

Davit Manukyan appointed first deputy commander of Artsakh Republic Defense Army

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of...

Oldest material on Earth discovered
Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error'
Pompeo says Chinese manufacturer Huawei is no less dangerous than Soviet era programs
Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings
Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

All news from section

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

All news from section

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

All news from section

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error'

All news from section

Pompeo says Chinese manufacturer Huawei is no less dangerous than Soviet era programs

WP: Trump plans to divert additional 7.2 bln USD in Pentagon funding for border wall

US State Department was not notified of 'imminent' threats to embassies

Most Read

month

week

day

Search