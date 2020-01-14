President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Armenian President’s Office stated.
Armenian-Serbian ties record progress: President Sarkissian meets with PM Brnabić in UAE
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Highlighting the recent effective meetings and discussions the officials touched upon the implementation process of the agreements reached between the two sides. They praised the fact that the Armenian-Serbian relations are gradually growing. There is already a visa-free regime for the citizens of Armenia over which a respective agreement was reached during the Armenian President’s official visit to Serbia.
The Serbian PM informed that the Embassy of Serbia will open in Armenia in late February.