The vice-president of Abkhazia, Aslan Bartsits, has submitted his resignation, following the president, Raul Khajimba, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the statement, he declares the resignation in the name of maintaining peace and stability in Abkhazia and achieving national consent.