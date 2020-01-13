Improved trails will further the development of ecotourism in Artsakh

The Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh, in cooperation with the “Trails for Change” NGO, is conducting development works of all-Artsakh ecotourism trail “Road”, as well as development works of other trails that include works on improvement, marking of paths, changing paths in some areas and repairing works.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Grigoryan, Head of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh, told “Artsakhpress”. He informed that it creates favorable conditions for lovers of active tourism and passes through the territory of a number of famous tourist places of Artsakh, picturesque places and villages.