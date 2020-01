Croatia notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement, spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said.

January 13, 2020, 13:32 Croatia completes internal procedure to ratify Armenia-EU deal

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: She added that Sweden, Slovenia, Belgium and France have completed the procedure, but have not yet notified the General Secretariat.