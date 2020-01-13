Australia to Spend $34.5Mln on Recovery of Bushfire-Affected Wildlife - Treasurer

The Australian federal government will provide about $ 35 million to restore the continent’s wildlife after fires.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Minister of Environmental Protection, half of this money will be spent on reviving affected animal populations, including koalas, TASS reported.

She announced allocation of 50 million Australian dollars ($ 34.8 million) as an emergency measure to restore the wildlife, as well as to support the work of scientists, environmentalists and public organizations.

She noted that as a result of large-scale forest fires that broke out on the eastern and southeastern coast of Australia in mid-October, the koala population has suffered so much that these animals can be listed as endangered.

Undoubtedly, a large number of koalas died, many others were injured, but the truth is that we still do not understand the extent of the damage.

A joint statement by the head of the Ministry of the Environment and State Treasurer Josh Frydenberg indicated that half of the 50 millionth package will be sent to national reserves, hospitals and zoos participating in population and species restoration programs.

Large-scale forest fires began on the east coast of Australia in mid-October last year. As a result of fires on the continent, over 8.5 million hectares of forest, about three thousand residential buildings and more than six thousand administrative and utility buildings were destroyed, 26 people were killed in the fire, including five firefighters. According to some reports, over 1 billion animals died as a result of fires.