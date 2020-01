Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on January 13th to pay tribute to the memory of the Baku Pogrom victims on the 30th anniversary of the atrocity.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The PM was joined by Catholicos Garegin II and Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and other officials for the wreath laying ceremony at the memorial dedicated to the memory of the victims.