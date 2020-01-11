Artsakhpress

Iran says Ukrainian plane shot down ‘due to human error’

Iran says the Ukrainian plane which crashed outside Tehran this week had flown close to a sensitive military site and been brought down due to human error "at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism".

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement issued on Saturday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that at the time of the incident, the forces had been on the highest alert, Press TV reports. All 176 people on the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight died in the crash this week just after take-off from Tehran on a flight to Kiev. "The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," President Hassan Rouhani wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences." Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered Iran's "profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations." "A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," he tweeted. The general staff of the armed forces said those responsible for shooting down the passenger jet would "immediately" be brought before military justice. It assured that "by pursuing fundamental reforms in operational processes at the armed forces' level, we will make it impossible to repeat such errors."


     

Politics

Bako Sahakyan sent congratulatory letter to first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan

On 9 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

Armenia ambassador presents letter of credence to head of Sovereign Military Order of Malta

On January 8, Armenia's Ambassador Garen Nazarian presented his letter of credence to Fra Giacomo Dalla...

Armenian FM extends condolences to families of Ukraine airlines plane crash victims

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed condolences to families and friends of victims...

Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation

On 5 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with representatives...

Armenian PM: Our message is Iran, US have to avoid moves that would worsen situation

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad...

Economy

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 1.6%

According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh amounted to 59 billion 113 million 400 thousand drams, exceeding the planned 58 billion 200 million drams by 1.6% or 913 million 400 thousand drams.

World Bank publishes forecast of global economic growth

The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according...

WTI oil prices rise after Iranian attacks on US bases

WTI oil prices rose on Wednesday by over 4% after Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq, news.am...

The annual volume of electricity generation will increase

The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's...

EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries

The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries...

Bako Sahakyan takes part in parliament's meeting on approval of draft budget for 2020

On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.

Society

Iraqi airline cancels January 12 Erbil-Yerevan flight

UR Airlines has cancelled its scheduled January 12 Erbil-Yerevan roundtrip flight, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia said.

Aram I proclaims 2020 Year of Armenians with Special Needs

His Holiness Aram I has proclaimed 2020 the Year of Armenians with Special Needs, the Catholicosate of...

46 babies born in Artsakh during New Year holidays

From January 1-7, 2020, 46 births have been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, as compared to 39...

Bako Sahakyan visited the Mekhakavan settlement

On 30 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Mekhakavan settlement in the Hadrout...

First batch of SU-30SM fighter planes already in Armenia

The first batch of the SU-30SM multifunctional ultra-modern fighter aircrafts is already in Armenia.

124 law-abiding taxpayers receive certificates

On December 26, all taxpayers who have fulfilled their tax obligations responsibly and conscientiously...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakkhpress"...

Military

Deputy chief of Armenian army's general staff pays inspection visit to military formation

Head of Department for Readiness of the Armed Forces of Armenia-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Andranik Makaryan today paid an inspection visit to the second military formation of the army, news.am reports.

Artsakh defense minister visits military unit

On January 9, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a...

Azerbaijan army violated ceasefire 130 times in one week

Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to...

Armenia army leadership holds consultation

The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to...

President Bako Sahakyan visits border troops

On 30 December President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the first line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...

Davit Manukyan appointed first deputy commander of Artsakh Republic Defense Army

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of...

The sphere of army-building will remain in the spotlight of the authorities. Bako Sahakyan

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated...

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakhpress"...

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

Iran says Ukrainian plane shot down ‘due to human error’

Zelensky doesn’t rule out the version that missile downed Ukrainian aircraft in Iran

Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176

US House votes to rein in Trump's war powers as US-Iran tensions stay high

