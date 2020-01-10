Deputy chief of Armenian army's general staff pays inspection visit to military formation

Head of Department for Readiness of the Armed Forces of Armenia-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Andranik Makaryan today paid an inspection visit to the second military formation of the army, news.am reports.
On 9 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.
On January 8, Armenia's Ambassador Garen Nazarian presented his letter of credence to Fra Giacomo Dalla...
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed condolences to families and friends of victims...
On 5 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with representatives...
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad...
According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh amounted to 59 billion 113 million 400 thousand drams, exceeding the planned 58 billion 200 million drams by 1.6% or 913 million 400 thousand drams.
The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according...
WTI oil prices rose on Wednesday by over 4% after Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq, news.am...
The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's...
The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries...
On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...
World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.
UR Airlines has cancelled its scheduled January 12 Erbil-Yerevan roundtrip flight, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia said.
His Holiness Aram I has proclaimed 2020 the Year of Armenians with Special Needs, the Catholicosate of...
From January 1-7, 2020, 46 births have been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, as compared to 39...
On 30 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Mekhakavan settlement in the Hadrout...
The first batch of the SU-30SM multifunctional ultra-modern fighter aircrafts is already in Armenia.
On December 26, all taxpayers who have fulfilled their tax obligations responsibly and conscientiously...
On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakkhpress"...
On January 9, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a...
Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to...
The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to...
On 30 December President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the first line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of...
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakhpress"...
