Head of Department for Readiness of the Armed Forces of Armenia-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Andranik Makaryan today paid an inspection visit to the second military formation of the army, news.am reports.

January 10, 2020, 16:38 Deputy chief of Armenian army's general staff pays inspection visit to military formation

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Makaryan talked to the servicemen and commanders and gave instructions to complete the future activities and fix certain flaws.