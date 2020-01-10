Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Hrachya Hambardzumyan, an athlete of Traditional Kickboxing Federation of Artsakh Republic , will participate in the “MIX FIGHT 45” International Tournament to be held in Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex on February 22 .

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hrachya Hambardzumyan told “Artsakhpress” that his opponent in Kickboxing (K-1) competition will be a Chinese athlete.

Hrachya Hambardzumyan has been a member of the Traditional Kickboxing Federation of Artsakh Republic since 2017.

“I started to practice sports when I was 7 years old. For the first time at the age of 9, I participated in the kickboxing championship in Armenia. I have had a number of achievements over the years. In 2017, I was awarded with the title of "Master of Sports" by the Ministry of Sport of Armenia, "he added. He informed that since December 25, 2019, he had been participating in sport trainings in Stepanakert. The trainings will last for one month.

The athlete says that he will participate in "MIX FIGHT 45" tournament for the second time. For the first time he participated in 2017 in Spain and registered a victory