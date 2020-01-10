Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176

Iran has invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week at a time of soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, The Associated Press reports, citing state media.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The move came after Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike. The ballistic missile attack on the bases caused no casualties, raising hopes that the standoff over the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani would end relatively peacefully. But Iran has sent mixed signals over whether its retaliation is complete. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying Iran “has invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigations.” The spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said it will also welcome experts from other countries’ whose citizens died in the crash. Iran had initially said it would not allow Boeing to take part in the probe, going against prevailing international norms on crash investigations. It later invited the U.S. accident-investigating agency to take part in the investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board said late Thursday that it would “evaluate its level of participation,” but its role could be limited by U.S. sanctions on Iran. U.S. officials have also expressed concern about sending employees to Iran because of the heightened tensions. Under rules set by a United Nations aviation organization, the NTSB is entitled to participate because the crash involved a Boeing 737-800 jet that was designed and built in the U.S. There was no immediate comment from Boeing.


     

Politics

Bako Sahakyan sent congratulatory letter to first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan

On 9 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

Armenia ambassador presents letter of credence to head of Sovereign Military Order of Malta

On January 8, Armenia's Ambassador Garen Nazarian presented his letter of credence to Fra Giacomo Dalla...

Armenian FM extends condolences to families of Ukraine airlines plane crash victims

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed condolences to families and friends of victims...

Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation

On 5 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with representatives...

Armenian PM: Our message is Iran, US have to avoid moves that would worsen situation

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad...

Artsakh MFA: We hope tension will be reduced in Middle East

Stepanakert expresses concern over the events that took place recently in the Middle East, particularly...

Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should have no geographical restrictions, says Ashot Ghulyan

Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should not have any geographical restrictions.

Economy

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 1.6%

According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh amounted to 59 billion 113 million 400 thousand drams, exceeding the planned 58 billion 200 million drams by 1.6% or 913 million 400 thousand drams.

World Bank publishes forecast of global economic growth

The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according...

WTI oil prices rise after Iranian attacks on US bases

WTI oil prices rose on Wednesday by over 4% after Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq, news.am...

The annual volume of electricity generation will increase

The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's...

EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries

The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries...

Bako Sahakyan takes part in parliament's meeting on approval of draft budget for 2020

On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.

Society

Iraqi airline cancels January 12 Erbil-Yerevan flight

UR Airlines has cancelled its scheduled January 12 Erbil-Yerevan roundtrip flight, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia said.

Aram I proclaims 2020 Year of Armenians with Special Needs

His Holiness Aram I has proclaimed 2020 the Year of Armenians with Special Needs, the Catholicosate of...

46 babies born in Artsakh during New Year holidays

From January 1-7, 2020, 46 births have been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, as compared to 39...

Bako Sahakyan visited the Mekhakavan settlement

On 30 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Mekhakavan settlement in the Hadrout...

First batch of SU-30SM fighter planes already in Armenia

The first batch of the SU-30SM multifunctional ultra-modern fighter aircrafts is already in Armenia.

124 law-abiding taxpayers receive certificates

On December 26, all taxpayers who have fulfilled their tax obligations responsibly and conscientiously...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakkhpress"...

Military

Artsakh defense minister visits military unit

On January 9, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a military unit conducting combat duty and attended the official opening one of the barracks of one of the artillery units of this military unit, , the defense ministry of Artsakh reports.

Azerbaijan army violated ceasefire 130 times in one week

Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to...

Armenia army leadership holds consultation

The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to...

President Bako Sahakyan visits border troops

On 30 December President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the first line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...

Davit Manukyan appointed first deputy commander of Artsakh Republic Defense Army

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of...

The sphere of army-building will remain in the spotlight of the authorities. Bako Sahakyan

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated...

Azerbaijan shells Armenia’s north-eastern border

Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting...

Iraqi airline cancels January 12 Erbil-Yerevan flight
Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176
Artsakh defense minister visits military unit
US House votes to rein in Trump's war powers as US-Iran tensions stay high
Pope Francis appeals to US and Iran to pursue dialogue
Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakhpress"...

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Boxing: Armenia win 9 medals in Russian town

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176

US House votes to rein in Trump's war powers as US-Iran tensions stay high

Pope Francis appeals to US and Iran to pursue dialogue

Ukrainian plane was on fire before the crash – Iran investigation says

