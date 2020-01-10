Artsakh defense minister visits military unit

On January 9, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a military unit conducting combat duty and attended the official opening one of the barracks of one of the artillery units of this military unit, , the defense ministry of Artsakh reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The minister once again congratulated the servicemen on New Year and Christmas holidays and stated that the works aimed at improving the service conditions of soldiers will continue with a large scale. At the end of the ceremony the Defense Army commander gave respective instructions to the commanding staff on upcoming actions.