According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh amounted to 59 billion 113 million 400 thousand drams, exceeding the planned 58 billion 200 million drams by 1.6% or 913 million 400 thousand drams.

January 9, 2020, 16:32 Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 1.6%

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Finance reported about the aforementioned, noting that the same index of the previous year exceeded by 10.6% or 5 billion 649 million 100 thousand drams.