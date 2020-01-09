Bako Sahakyan sent congratulatory letter to first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan

On 9 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

