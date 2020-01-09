Aram I proclaims 2020 Year of Armenians with Special Needs

His Holiness Aram I has proclaimed 2020 the Year of Armenians with Special Needs, the Catholicosate of Cilicia said in a statement.
On January 8, Armenia's Ambassador Garen Nazarian presented his letter of credence to Fra Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed condolences to families and friends of victims...
On 5 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with representatives...
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad...
Stepanakert expresses concern over the events that took place recently in the Middle East, particularly...
Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should not have any geographical restrictions.
*In 2019 works in the direction of the development and expansion of foreign relations continued in the...
The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according to which its growth in 2020 will be 2.5%, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.
WTI oil prices rose on Wednesday by over 4% after Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq, news.am...
The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's...
The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries...
On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...
World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.54/$1 in...
From January 1-7, 2020, 46 births have been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, as compared to 39...
On 30 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Mekhakavan settlement in the Hadrout...
The first batch of the SU-30SM multifunctional ultra-modern fighter aircrafts is already in Armenia.
On December 26, all taxpayers who have fulfilled their tax obligations responsibly and conscientiously...
On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakkhpress"...
Today a solemn ceremony of opening the bust of philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan took place in Stepanakert.
Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to January 4, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to...
On 30 December President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the first line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of...
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated...
Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting...
2019 winter draft has begun in Armenia on December 16, the defense ministry reported.
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakhpress"...
