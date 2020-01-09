US Permanent Representative to the UN Kelly Craft has sent a letter to the Organization’s Security Council informing of Washington’s readiness for talks with Iran without preconditions to reduce tensions in the region, Reuters reported referring to the document.
US reports to UN Security Council on readiness for talks with Iran
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Kraft, the United States seeks to prevent further threats to international peace and stability or escalation from the Iranian regime.
In early January, Washington conducted an operation to kill Soleimani, Iran responded with a missile attack on Iraqi bases, where American troops are stationed. There were no casualties from US troops.