Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Putin, Erdogan meet in Istanbul for TurkStream inauguration

The Turkish and Russian presidents are meeting in Istanbul to inaugurate the dual natural gas line connecting their countries that will open up a new export path for Russian gas into Turkey and Europe.

Putin, Erdogan meet in Istanbul for TurkStream inauguration

Putin, Erdogan meet in Istanbul for TurkStream inauguration
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin are also expected to discuss Syria and Libya, where the two leaders support opposing sides while addressing regional tensions in Iraq and Iran, which have escalated with the American killing of a top Iranian commander, Euronews reported. With TurkStream, Russian gas will pass through the Black Sea to Turkey.
Together, the two 930-kilometre (578-mile) lines under the Black Sea, along with the Russian and Turkish onshore pipes, will have the capacity to carry 31.5 billion cubic metres (1.1 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas annually.
Putin is in Turkey following a visit to Syria where he met President Bashar Assad.

     

Politics

Armenian FM extends condolences to families of Ukraine airlines plane crash victims

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed condolences to families and friends of victims of Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran.

All news from section

Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation

On 5 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with representatives...

Armenian PM: Our message is Iran, US have to avoid moves that would worsen situation

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad...

Artsakh MFA: We hope tension will be reduced in Middle East

Stepanakert expresses concern over the events that took place recently in the Middle East, particularly...

Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should have no geographical restrictions, says Ashot Ghulyan

Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should not have any geographical restrictions.

*46 delegations visited Artsakh last year. Ashot Ghulyan

*In 2019 works in the direction of the development and expansion of foreign relations continued in the...

Politician: Authorities should not talk about rights of three peoples in Karabakh conflict settlement

The Armenian authorities in the issue of Karabakh settlement should talk about the need to involve three...

Economy

WTI oil prices rise after Iranian attacks on US bases

WTI oil prices rose on Wednesday by over 4% after Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

All news from section

The annual volume of electricity generation will increase

The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's...

EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries

The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries...

Bako Sahakyan takes part in parliament's meeting on approval of draft budget for 2020

On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.54/$1 in...

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...

Society

46 babies born in Artsakh during New Year holidays

From January 1-7, 2020, 46 births have been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, as compared to 39 births of the previous year.

All news from section

Bako Sahakyan visited the Mekhakavan settlement

On 30 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Mekhakavan settlement in the Hadrout...

First batch of SU-30SM fighter planes already in Armenia

The first batch of the SU-30SM multifunctional ultra-modern fighter aircrafts is already in Armenia.

124 law-abiding taxpayers receive certificates

On December 26, all taxpayers who have fulfilled their tax obligations responsibly and conscientiously...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakkhpress"...

Solemn ceremony of opening the bust of philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan took place in Stepanakert

Today a solemn ceremony of opening the bust of philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan took place in Stepanakert.

Christmas Tree lit in Stepanakert

On 20 December, the lighting ceremony of the republic main Christmas tree took place in Renaissance Square.

Military

Azerbaijan army violated ceasefire 130 times in one week

Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to January 4, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

All news from section

Armenia army leadership holds consultation

The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to...

President Bako Sahakyan visits border troops

On 30 December President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the first line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...

Davit Manukyan appointed first deputy commander of Artsakh Republic Defense Army

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of...

The sphere of army-building will remain in the spotlight of the authorities. Bako Sahakyan

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated...

Azerbaijan shells Armenia’s north-eastern border

Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting...

2019 winter draft begins in Armenia

2019 winter draft has begun in Armenia on December 16, the defense ministry reported.

Putin, Erdogan meet in Istanbul for TurkStream inauguration
Iraqi PM warns of “devastating world war” danger amid Middle East escalation
Netanyahu says anyone attacking Israel will be dealt 'strongest blow'
Turkish FM to visit Iraq
Putin offers condolences to Zelensky and Rouhani over Ukrainian plane crash in Iran
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakhpress"...

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

All news from section

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

All news from section

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

All news from section

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Boxing: Armenia win 9 medals in Russian town

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

All news from section

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

Putin, Erdogan meet in Istanbul for TurkStream inauguration

All news from section

Iraqi PM warns of “devastating world war” danger amid Middle East escalation

Netanyahu says anyone attacking Israel will be dealt 'strongest blow'

Turkish FM to visit Iraq

Most Read

month

week

day

Search