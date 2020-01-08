80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq: Reuters

80 people were killed in Iran’s missile attack on US bases in Iraq, Reuters reported citing Iranian state TV.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US assassination of the IRGC's Quds Forces, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

The IRGC fired “tens of surface-to-surface missiles” at the airbase, IRNA reported citing a statement. Earlier, CNN said citing sources that the missiles launched by the Iranian side hit the part of the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq where no American troops were stationed.