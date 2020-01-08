Iran’s actions are proportionate measures in response to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted.

January 8, 2020, 10:10 Zarif terms Iran's attack to US base as "proportionate measure"

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he said.