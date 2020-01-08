Iran’s actions are proportionate measures in response to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted.
Zarif terms Iran's attack to US base as "proportionate measure"
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he said.