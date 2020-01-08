According to unconfirmed reports several US warplanes have been destroyed and are ablaze after the Iranian military’s missile attack at the US Ain Assad military base in Iraq's Al Anbar province early Wednesday morning.

January 8, 2020, 09:45 IRNA: American warplanes “on fire” after Iranian attack on US base in Iraq

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: IRNA reported citing a source that “US planes got fired after the base was targeted by the IRGC ballistic missiles”. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday. The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike, IRNA reported.

After the assassination of the IRGC great commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals. The missile attack took place before the body of the martyred General was laid to rest in his hometown this morning.