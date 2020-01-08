Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks to retaliate the US assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

January 8, 2020, 09:33 Iran fires ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq in retaliation to Soleimani assassination

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Tens of surface-to-surface missiles” were fired at the strategic airbase and the attack was later confirmed by the US officials, Press TV reports. The IRGC has called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from the Arab country, asserting that it would not differentiate between the US and Israel in retaliating against the assassination of the Iranian national hero. “We warn US allies providing bases for the [American] terrorist army… that any country serving as the origin of bellicose and aggressive attacks in any form against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be targeted,” read the IRGC statement.

The IRGC added that it would release more details about the strike.

The strike comes as no surprise since Iran had vowed to take a “harsh revenge” in the wake of the US terror attack.