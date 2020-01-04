Stepanakert expresses concern over the events that took place recently in the Middle East, particularly in Baghdad.

January 4, 2020, 20:47 Artsakh MFA: We hope tension will be reduced in Middle East

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh noted this in a statement it released. "We hope that the tension will be reduced and the situation will be settled exclusively through peaceful means, ensuring regional stability and security," the statement also reads. "The Artsakh MFA is following the situation and is in constant contact with the partner structures of the Republic of Armenia."