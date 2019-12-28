The annual volume of electricity generation will increase

The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's index by more than 22%, of which 85 million kWh will be the export volume.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan said at today’s year-end press conference. According to him, 31 small HPPs are currently operating in Artsakh and 12 more ones are under construction. He noted that the production of solar energy is considered as an important promising direction.

“As of October 1, 2019, the number of industrial organizations increased by 4.6% (amounting to 411 industrial organizations) compared to the same period last year”. The number of employees in the sector increased by 14.5%, amounting to 6922,” said Martirosyan.