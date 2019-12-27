Plane travelling from Baghdad to Minsk makes emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don

The Iraqi Airways plane en route from Baghdad to Minsk has made an emergency landing at Platov Airport in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to technical reasons, the airport’s press service told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, a source in regional emergencies services told TASS that the Airbus A321 plane of Iraq’s largest carrier, the Iraqi Airways, had safely landed after ‘autopilot failure.’