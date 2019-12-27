Trump tweets that 'Home Alone 2' 'will never be the same' after report that his cameo was cut in a Canadian broadcast

This week it was reported that a Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC) airing of the second movie in the "Home Alone" franchise cut Trump's appearance, where he tells a lost Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) where the lobby is in the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: In between re-tweeting supporters, criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and lashing out over impeachment, Trump responded to the report of the cut cameo.

"I guess Justin T doesn't much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!" Trump tweeted referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the USMCA trade deal between Mexico, Canada, and the US, and Trump's complaints about NATO, Insider reports.

The president followed up by tweeting, "The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)."

In a statement to CNN, CBC explained the cut: "As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, 'Home Alone 2' was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President."

Regardless of CBC's intent, the cut did not go unnoticed and generated social media backlash — including from the president's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Earlier this holiday season, Trump commented about his cameo, after he was asked if "Home Alone 2" was his favorite Christmas movie on a call with overseas service members.

"A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas," he said of "Home Alone 2." "They say ... especially young kids ... they say, 'I just saw you on the movie.' They don't see me on television as they do in the movie. But it's been a good movie, and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it."