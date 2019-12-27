Turkish court rules Wikipedia block violates rights

Turkey's Constitutional Court has ruled that a more than two-year block on access to online encyclopaedia Wikipedia in the country is a violation of freedom of expression, Al Jazeera reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a "smear campaign" against the country, after the website refused to remove content that allegedly portrayed Turkey as supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group and other organisations.

On its website, the court said on Thursday it had ruled "that freedom of expression, which is under the protection of the 26th clause of the constitution, had been violated". The ruling opens the way for lifting the website ban.

Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organisation that hosts Wikipedia, had applied to Turkey's highest court to challenge the access block.

"One of the sad issues is this: We expressed on every platform since the first day that the process of blocking access to the whole of Wikipedia was unlawful," Gonenc Gurkaynak, a lawyer representing Wikimedia, wrote on Twitter.

"Still, we had to drag out the subject by filing a lawsuit both with the [Constitutional Court] and [the European Court of Human Rights] and fight for this issue for years," he said.

The ruling was passed by a 10-to-six majority in the court, said Yaman Akdeniz, a lawyer who had applied to the court as a user.