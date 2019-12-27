The 4 units of the SU-30SM fighter jets that were supplied to Armenia earlier today have arrived on a symbolic day, it turns out.
“Now that’s a gift” – Armenia receives SU-30SM fighter jets on Defense Minister’s birthday
The first batch that was delivered includes four of the 4+ generation jets.
“This was a dream, now this is a birthday gift. Mr. Minister, happy birthday”, Hovhannisyan said.
Moreover, Hovhannisyan posted a photo of Yevgeny Averyanov, the pilot who was operating the aircraft upon delivery and who showcased the maneuverability of the aircraft. “He is the son of Hero of Russia, pilot V. Averyanov”, Hovhannisyan said.