“Now that’s a gift” – Armenia receives SU-30SM fighter jets on Defense Minister’s birthday

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:

Armenian military spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress the fighter jets arrived in Armenia on the birthday of Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, who was present at the airfield together with PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The first batch that was delivered includes four of the 4+ generation jets.

“This was a dream, now this is a birthday gift. Mr. Minister, happy birthday”, Hovhannisyan said.

Moreover, Hovhannisyan posted a photo of Yevgeny Averyanov, the pilot who was operating the aircraft upon delivery and who showcased the maneuverability of the aircraft. “He is the son of Hero of Russia, pilot V. Averyanov”, Hovhannisyan said.