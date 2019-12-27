The first batch of the SU-30SM multifunctional ultra-modern fighter aircrafts is already in Armenia.

December 27, 2019, 12:31 First batch of SU-30SM fighter planes already in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Gyumri attending the official welcoming of these planes, went on Facebook livestream. He showed the landing of these aircraft, preceded by their demonstration flight, stating: "This is a turning point in ensuring the security of Armenia and the Armenian people."