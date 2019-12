An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded on Friday in southern Iran, TASS reported.

December 27, 2019, 10:30 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Iran

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicenter of the earthquake was located 132 km south-west of the city of Shiraz (population about 1.2 million people) and 58 km east of the city of Bushehr, where the eponymous nuclear power plant is located.

The hearth lay at a depth of 10 km. Information about possible injuries and destructions at the moment has not been reported.