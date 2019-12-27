Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 14 dead

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Fokker 100 aircraft, heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, on a pre-dawn flight, “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a two-storey building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

At least 14 people were killed, and 22 have been hospitalized in grave condition, the Almaty mayor’s office said. Authorities have not suggested any possible cause of the accident. The aviation committee said it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation.