Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should not have any geographical restrictions.

December 26, 2019, 17:17 Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should have no geographical restrictions, says Ashot Ghulyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Artsakh National Assembly Chairman Ashot Ghulyan said at today’s year-end press conference.

"As of today, the political interests of the Artsakh Republic and even the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict suggest us with which countries we should have particularly closer relations.