*In 2019 works in the direction of the development and expansion of foreign relations continued in the Parliament.

December 26, 2019, 16:50 46 delegations visited Artsakh last year. Ashot Ghulyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Artsakh National Assembly Chairman, Ashot Ghulyan said at today’s year-end press conference.

According to him, 46 delegations visited the National Assembly: 19 delegations from Armenia, 4 from the Diaspora and 23 from theforeign countries. The geography of the delegations includes France, Germany, Belgium, the United States of America, Cyprus, Canada, Romania, Australia, Bulgaria, Guatemala and Armenia.