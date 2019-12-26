Davit Manukyan appointed first deputy commander of Artsakh Republic Defense Army

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of a Defense Army body of troops releasing him from the position of the first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to another decree Davit Manukyan was appointed first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army.