Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of a Defense Army body of troops releasing him from the position of the first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.
Davit Manukyan appointed first deputy commander of Artsakh Republic Defense Army
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to another decree Davit Manukyan was appointed first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army.