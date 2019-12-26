124 law-abiding taxpayers receive certificates

On December 26, all taxpayers who have fulfilled their tax obligations responsibly and conscientiously received certificates at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, 124 business entities operating in Artsakh have received certificates.

In his speech, the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh, Artur Harutyunyan said that as compared to previous years, this year the number of law-abiding taxpayers has increased.