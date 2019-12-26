Politician: Authorities should not talk about rights of three peoples in Karabakh conflict settlement

"There are no three peoples, there are two peoples and three parties to the talks. It is necessary to work on involving Karabakh in the negotiation process," he said.

The politician added that in Bratislava, the Azerbaijani FM made "red lines" with his statement, while the response of the Armenian minister was clearly inferior not only to Mamedyarov’s words, but also to those statements made by the previous Armenian authorities.

Hakobyan highlighted the importance of holding worthy parliamentary and presidential elections in Karabakh in 2020 without external interference.

"The position of the Karabakh population should be expressed as a united front, and it is necessary to stop all attempts to counter this," he said.

A member of the National Agenda party, political analyst Avetik Chalabyan, in turn, noted that attempts to equate the virtual concept of "Azerbaijani community" and the status of Karabakh are unacceptable.

He added that the Armenian authorities could not advance this year in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.