Russians name Putin politician of the year — poll

Nearly half of respondents named President Vladimir Putin politician of the year in a survey by the Russia Public Opinion Research Center VTsIOM, reports TASS.
Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should not have any geographical restrictions.
*In 2019 works in the direction of the development and expansion of foreign relations continued in the...
The Armenian authorities in the issue of Karabakh settlement should talk about the need to involve three...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed laws, Central Information Department of the Office of...
2019 was quite a productive year for the Armenia-European Union relations, Political scientist Narek...
The editorial office of the Swiss magazine Schweizer Monat (Swiss Month) has received a letter from Azerbaijani...
You are well aware of the process of settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the developments...
The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries as new deals are expected to be signed next year.
On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...
World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.54/$1 in...
Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...
World oil prices are going down Tuesday; trading data attest to this.
The first batch of the SU-30SM multifunctional ultra-modern fighter aircrafts is already in Armenia.
On December 26, all taxpayers who have fulfilled their tax obligations responsibly and conscientiously...
On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakkhpress"...
Today a solemn ceremony of opening the bust of philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan took place in Stepanakert.
On 20 December, the lighting ceremony of the republic main Christmas tree took place in Renaissance Square.
On 20 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in Stepanakert at a solemn event dedicated...
Next year is set to be another of the warmest on record, the Met Office has forecast.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of a Defense Army body of troops releasing him from the position of the first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated...
Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting...
2019 winter draft has begun in Armenia on December 16, the defense ministry reported.
During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights the fact that in the past 1,5 years major changes...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakhpress"...
