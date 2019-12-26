Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Interview

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakhpress" had an interview with Head of the Mission, Pierre-Emmanue Ducruet.

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The full interview is presented below:
Your office has been present in Artsakh since 1992. Could you please tell us about main directions of your work?
As you know, we are on the ground when armed conflict outbreaks or other situations, where violence takes place, striving to protect the lives and dignity of affected population and to provide them with assistance. It is important to stress that we work according to our principles of humanity and without taking sides. Thus, like in many other places, in Nagorno- Karabakh as well, the ICRC works in the following directions: - assistance to affected population; - protection of people who are protected under international humanitarian law (IHL), namely: wounded militaries, people detained in relation to the conflict and civilian population; - monitoring of compliance with IHL and its promotion; - neutral intermediary between the sides to the conflict to solve acute humanitarian issues.
Indeed, one of the most known functions carried out by the ICRC in our region is the role of neutral intermediary between the sides to the conflict, which you have just mentioned. I would like to ask you to bring some concrete examples from recent years.
Yes, neutral, independent and impartial humanitarian action is at the heart of the ICRC's mandate and a fundamental part of its identity. We seek dialogue with all actors involved in a situation of armed conflict as well as with the people suffering the consequences to gain their acceptance and respect. We have been called upon by the sides to the conflict to play our role as neutral intermediary at numerous occasions, on different humanitarian endeavors. This remains in many cases on a bilateral and confidential level. Now, if to bring concrete examples from this context, I would highlight our neutral intermediary role in April 2016, when the sides could evacuate the bodies of the perished militaries from the battlefield or when we facilitated an operation during which bodies were returned to the sides. Another example is our efforts to help the sides move forward with the missing issue. In 2015, the ICRC handed the sides to the conflict an updated list containing the names of people registered as missing by its delegations in Baku and Yerevan and its mission in Nagorno – Karabakh. And of course, in our capacity of a neutral intermediary and as an organization standing at the origin of IHL, we monitor its faithful application by the sides to the conflict and document alleged violations of IHL. These violations may include incidents affecting the life or physical integrity of civilians or inflict significant damage to their property. To address such cases, the ICRC maintains its direct and confidential dialogue with the parties to the conflict, highlighting their IHL obligations to distinguish at all times between military objectives and civilians/civilian objects, to take all precautionary measures in the military action and apply proportional force according to military necessity.
Not long time ago, the issue of the exchange of Azerbaijani and Armenian detainees was actively discussed. It was stated that the proposal came from Azerbaijani side and that it was transmitted through ICRC. What is your role in this as a neutral intermediary?
To continue the previously asked question, I would like to add that among humanitarian issues involving ICRC’s neutral intermediary role, there is also facilitation of the handover operations of people who find themselves in the hands of another party to the conflict. Over 700 people have been handed over under the auspices of the ICRC in this region, including on the LoC and IB. It is very important to emphasize, that while the ICRC, might pass the information and facilitate its bilateral and confidential negotiation, when requested by the sides, it is the parties who take the decision, and we have no influence on the decision taken by them. IHL, which is a basis for our work, gives the ICRC a right to visit people detained in relation to the conflict, irrespective of what they are charged for; to monitor treatment with them, conditions of detention and to ensure that these people can maintain a contact with their families. As a purely humanitarian organization, we only aim to ensure that we receive information about all such detained people and that we have access to all of them. This is what we do in the detention facility here and everywhere we work.
In the ICRC public agenda, one can always hear that the issue of missing persons is at the center of your attention. Can you tell what number of people we are talking about? At what stage is the process of clarification of their fate?
It is important to remind that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict led to more than 4500 persons going missing in the whole region; the ICRC Mission in Nagorno-Karabakh registered about 400 such people. On each side we work closely with the Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons as well as with the families of missing persons which enables us to collect and preserve vital information regarding missing people, including DNA of blood relatives of the missing persons. Thus, we have collected detailed data on missing persons registered by us, as well collected biological samples from over 500 relatives of 180 missing persons. As mentioned, it is crucial to collect all the information available when people do disappear, because, at some point, this information might help bring answers to families. For example, if conditions allow to do exhumations from the sites, where supposedly people were buried during the conflict, this information will be needed for identification of the exhumed remains and matching their DNA with the DNA collected from the relatives. We also advise members of the working group of the Commission on techniques and resources to gather and process information from witnesses, and to identify inhumation sites and protect them. We always keep the focus on the humanitarian goals, which are to give answers to families on the whereabouts and fate of their loved ones.
What were the main activities in 2019 and what are the prospects for 2020?
If to conclude the results of 2019, then I would say that we almost fully managed to complete the tasks and objectives we had set for the year. In terms of assistance activities, our beneficiaries among population have mainly been victims of mines and other explosive remnants of war as well as some families of missing persons. Here I need to mention that in 2019 we have finalized our economic assistance to those beneficiaries, which we started several years ago. In total, over 430 mine victims received our assistance either in the way of economic projects aimed to increase the households’ income, one-time cash assistance to cover urgent needs of the household or housing repair project. The overall number of assisted families of missing is over 200. It is important to mention, that the assistance was rendered to vulnerable families only. With regards to the families of missing, I would also like to mention that in August 2019 we wrapped up the psycho-social assistance programme for them which we had started back in 2011. We took some steps to ensure that the focal persons selected from the families will be able to continue the programme without us. Meantime, we remain in regular contact with them guiding and helping to work independently. Another assistance program is our cash assistance to vulnerable elderly living alone. More than 250 vulnerable elderly people living alone in urban and rural areas received a monthly financial supplement to their pensions, enabling them to maintain the minimum living standard. Apart from assistance addressed to individuals, we also rendered assistance to some local structures. For example, we worked closely with the healthcare structures and Service of Emergency Situations. Thus, we continued assisting the Service of Emergency Situations to maintain and consolidate its expertise in provision of first aid trainings. Together with them we trained in average 130 first aiders from 10 communities near the LoCand donated first aid kits to those communities. In addition, we provided financial support to the Service so that they could equip 9 safer rooms in settlements situated close to LoC, where civilian population can be temporarily accommodated in case of emergency.In 2019, with the support from the ICRC the renovation of the basement of the Hadrout hospital was finished to be used as a safer area for the staff and patients in case of emergencies. Considering the need in strengthening the emergency medical care services of the same hospital, we started a project on establishment of an emergency medical care and stabilization department to ensure that the population has access to quality and timely emergency medical care. Another example of support to the local structures is the financial assistance to the Lady Cox Rehabilitation Center to help them in provision of in-home care consumables to the persons with disability. And of course, we have been visiting all detainees; whenever needed we helped vulnerable detainees and improved detention conditions. Last but not least, we organized trainings and information sessions on International humanitarian law for various audiences, including militaries and students, as well as helped young IHL researchers attend various IHL related events in Armenia. As to the plans for future, we will continue working based on the principles of neutrality and impartiality, to assist people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need.
Please tell about yourself and about your impression of working in Artsakh.
First, I would like to mention, that this is not my first mission to Nagorno-Karabakh. I was here back in 2010 and 2011. At that time, I was based in Moscow and I came to support the Mission in the field of Communication. That is why, when I was proposed this mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, I immediately accepted, knowing already the place and some colleagues. I am a French national, I have been working for the ICRC since 2001 and have been to such missions as Democratic Republic of Congo, Israel, Russian Federation, Central Asia, etc. Before the ICRC I worked for the French MFA, in the Russian Federation and Czech Republic. I will be based in Nagorno-Karabakh until June next year and I do not know yet where my next mission will be. What is certain, that this mission in Nagorno-Karabakh will remain a special one for me. I really do hope that the conflict will come to an end at one point. All steps going in the direction of the resolution of this conflict are welcome. Therefore, on the eve of the New Year I would personally like to wish to the people of the region to see peace coming fast, while all the rest positive changes will certainly follow.
Interview by Vehanush Hovsepyan

     

Politics

Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should have no geographical restrictions, says Ashot Ghulyan

Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should not have any geographical restrictions.

All news from section

*46 delegations visited Artsakh last year. Ashot Ghulyan

*In 2019 works in the direction of the development and expansion of foreign relations continued in the...

Politician: Authorities should not talk about rights of three peoples in Karabakh conflict settlement

The Armenian authorities in the issue of Karabakh settlement should talk about the need to involve three...

President Sahakyan signed laws

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed laws, Central Information Department of the Office of...

2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist

2019 was quite a productive year for the Armenia-European Union relations, Political scientist Narek...

Azerbaijan decides to launch criminal case against Swiss journalists over visit to Karabakh

The editorial office of the Swiss magazine Schweizer Monat (Swiss Month) has received a letter from Azerbaijani...

We must neutralize attempts to squeeze “Azerbaijani community” into negotiation process. Bako Sahakyan

You are well aware of the process of settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the developments...

Economy

EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries

The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries as new deals are expected to be signed next year.

All news from section

Bako Sahakyan takes part in parliament's meeting on approval of draft budget for 2020

On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.54/$1 in...

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...

World oil prices still going down

World oil prices are going down Tuesday; trading data attest to this.

Society

First batch of SU-30SM fighter planes already in Armenia

The first batch of the SU-30SM multifunctional ultra-modern fighter aircrafts is already in Armenia.

All news from section

124 law-abiding taxpayers receive certificates

On December 26, all taxpayers who have fulfilled their tax obligations responsibly and conscientiously...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakkhpress"...

Solemn ceremony of opening the bust of philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan took place in Stepanakert

Today a solemn ceremony of opening the bust of philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan took place in Stepanakert.

Christmas Tree lit in Stepanakert

On 20 December, the lighting ceremony of the republic main Christmas tree took place in Renaissance Square.

Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn event dedicated to the professional holiday of National Security Serviceman

On 20 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in Stepanakert at a solemn event dedicated...

2020 set to be latest in series of Earth's warmest years

Next year is set to be another of the warmest on record, the Met Office has forecast.

Military

Davit Manukyan appointed first deputy commander of Artsakh Republic Defense Army

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of a Defense Army body of troops releasing him from the position of the first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

The sphere of army-building will remain in the spotlight of the authorities. Bako Sahakyan

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated...

Azerbaijan shells Armenia’s north-eastern border

Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting...

2019 winter draft begins in Armenia

2019 winter draft has begun in Armenia on December 16, the defense ministry reported.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire about 140 times

During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire about 140 times

During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...

Armenian Army is number one defender of security of Armenia and Artsakh – Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights the fact that in the past 1,5 years major changes...

Plane travelling from Baghdad to Minsk makes emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don
Trump tweets that 'Home Alone 2' 'will never be the same' after report that his cameo was cut in a Canadian broadcast
Turkish court rules Wikipedia block violates rights
Armenia President condoles with Kazakhstan counterpart
“Now that’s a gift” – Armenia receives SU-30SM fighter jets on Defense Minister’s birthday
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakhpress"...

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

All news from section

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

All news from section

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

All news from section

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Boxing: Armenia win 9 medals in Russian town

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

All news from section

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

Turkish court rules Wikipedia block violates rights

All news from section

No Armenians among victims of Kazakhstan plane crash – preliminary reports

5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Iran

Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 14 dead

Most Read

month

week

day

Search