For the first time in over 200 years, there will be no Christmas Mass at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, DW.com reports, citing the Archdiocese of Paris.

December 25, 2019, 15:09 No Christmas Mass at Notre Dame for first time in 200 years

The church is still being restored after suffering severe damage in a fire earlier this year.

"There won't be a midnight Mass at Notre Dame. The last time this happened was during the French Revolution. Since 1803, there have always been Christmas Masses at Notre Dame," a diocese spokeswoman said, even during the German occupation of Paris during World War II.

On April 15, the world watched in horror as a fire tore through the religious landmark in the French capital, causing the roof and spire to collapse. Investigators believe the blaze was an accident.

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to rebuild the cathedral on the Ile de la Cite by 2024.