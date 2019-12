An earthquake was recorded on the territory of Azerbaijan Wednesday morning.

December 25, 2019, 14:50 Earthquake hits Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Azerbaijani media, an earthquake was recorded 36 km south-west of Gobustan station in Hajigabul. The magnitude of the tremor was 3.5, the hypocenter lay at a depth of 5 kilometers.