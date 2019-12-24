Around 140 detained in fresh protests in Delhi as students, activists hit streets

Around 140 people were detained on Monday as fresh protests by students and activists against the amended citizenship law erupted in several parts of the national capital, even as police stepped up vigil to maintain the law and order situation ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Press Trust of India reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Protests were held outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, Rajghat, India Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Assam Bhawan and Delhi University where people voiced their opposition to the controversial changes introduced in the law.

At the Rajghat here, the top Congress leadership led by party chief Sonia Gandhi sat on a 'Satyagraha for Unity' demanding protection of the rights of people as enshrined in the Constitution.

Top Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, participated in the 'Satyagraha' which was also meant to express solidarity with the youth and students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed countrywide NRC as well as against the police "atrocities" on them.

Earlier in the day, students of JNU, DU and other universities tried to demonstrate outside the UP Bhawan against the police's action in the state, but were detained before they could reach the protest venue.

As many as 46 students, who were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue, were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station.

Former JNU Students' Union president N Sai Balaji and All India Students' Association (AISA) Delhi unit president Kawalpreet Kaur were among those detained the moment they reached the spot.

The protest at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eight day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university.

Students from several schools in Noornagar, Batla House and Okhla also attended the protests on Monday.

In the evening, teachers and research scholars from JMI also took out a candle march at the India Gate, seeking rollback of amendments made in the citizenship law.