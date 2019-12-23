The editorial office of the Swiss magazine Schweizer Monat (Swiss Month) has received a letter from Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bern Khanim Ibrahimova, which says that the editor-in-chief of the magazine, Ronnie Grob, and three staff members in Azerbaijan will be declared persona non grata in Azerbaijan, news.am reports, citing Haqqin.az.

December 23, 2019, 17:12 Azerbaijan decides to launch criminal case against Swiss journalists over visit to Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ambassador also informed the editor-in-chief that a criminal case would be brought against him and his colleagues for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh without Baku's permission.

The September issue of Schweizer Monat was dedicated to the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. This 34-page issue of the magazine published more than ten articles on Nagorno-Karabakh and an interview with President Bako Sahakyan. Swiss journalists described the political and economic situation in the republic, and traveled to the line of contact.

The trip was organized and funded by the Swiss South Caucasus Foundation. Ronnie Grob and his three coworkers were in Yerevan from where they traveled to Karabakh.