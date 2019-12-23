Lavrov says proposals to normalize relations with US remain valid

Russia's proposals to normalize relations with the United States remain valid, the ball is on the American side, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, they are ready to maintain contacts on the principles of mutual respect and a balance of interests, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

The minister added that pragmatic interaction between Moscow and Washington is in demand to stabilize international life.