You are well aware of the process of settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the developments around it, which gives rise to serious discussions and sometimes even speculation on different platforms.

December 23, 2019, 15:28 We must neutralize attempts to squeeze “Azerbaijani community” into negotiation process. Bako Sahakyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan stated this today at the joint sitting of the security councils of Armenia and Artsakh, news.am reports.

"Stepanakert's approaches [to resolve the conflict] remain unchanged," he added, in particular. "We stand for peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, full participation of the Artsakh Republic in all stages of the negotiation process.

The need (…) to preserve the status of Artsakh as a sovereign geopolitical factor and subject is one of the most important tasks of Armenian diplomacy.

Our opponent [Azerbaijan] is also well aware of all this, applying various manipulative tricks. This line includes, in particular, the speculation of the so-called 'Azerbaijani community [of Artsakh]' as a separate entity and non-stop steps to squeeze it into the negotiation process. By doing so, they are trying to impede the restoration of the full-fledged format, and at the same time to move the fact of Artsakh's independence and statehood from the reality into a virtual domain.

It is natural that we should neutralize all these attempts.

For us, there can be no return to the past, be it in terms of status or borders. No settlement option shall jeopardize the security of the Artsakh Republic and its normal functioning."