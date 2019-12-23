Armenia PM on attempts of military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Our government adopted a constructive position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict right from the start, and I must state, with satisfaction, that this is also recorded by our international partners. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during the joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) today, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: He particularly stated the following: “We have proposed a very clear, logical and comprehensible principle at the conceptual level. Any solution to the Artsakh issue needs to be acceptable for the peoples of Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

When I declared this principle, I hoped the President of Azerbaijan would make a similar statement. Unfortunately, to this day, the leader of the country hasn’t made such a statement, and I believe all international partners and organizations interested in the settlement of the conflict need to set the objective to encourage the President of Azerbajian to make such a statement and agree with the logical and comprehensible formula, especially since I believe everyone has understood that there is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Such attempts will first and foremost have devastating consequences for Azerbaijan, especially since I have had several occasions to declare that Armenia has obtained an unprecedented amount and quality of weapons and ammunition over the past years and have made reforms in the Armed Forces that are raising the level of our army’s efficiency to a higher level.

I believe it is necessary to emphasize once again that we are implementing these actions for peace, not war and to record that all attempts to talk to Armenia, Artsakh and all Armenians with force are meaningless. In this sense, Armenia has played and is playing the role of a guarantor of Artsakh’s security, and it must play a bigger role as guarantor of peace in the region as well.”