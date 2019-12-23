Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenia PM on attempts of military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Our government adopted a constructive position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict right from the start, and I must state, with satisfaction, that this is also recorded by our international partners. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during the joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) today, news.am reports.

Armenia PM on attempts of military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: He particularly stated the following: “We have proposed a very clear, logical and comprehensible principle at the conceptual level. Any solution to the Artsakh issue needs to be acceptable for the peoples of Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

When I declared this principle, I hoped the President of Azerbaijan would make a similar statement. Unfortunately, to this day, the leader of the country hasn’t made such a statement, and I believe all international partners and organizations interested in the settlement of the conflict need to set the objective to encourage the President of Azerbajian to make such a statement and agree with the logical and comprehensible formula, especially since I believe everyone has understood that there is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Such attempts will first and foremost have devastating consequences for Azerbaijan, especially since I have had several occasions to declare that Armenia has obtained an unprecedented amount and quality of weapons and ammunition over the past years and have made reforms in the Armed Forces that are raising the level of our army’s efficiency to a higher level.

I believe it is necessary to emphasize once again that we are implementing these actions for peace, not war and to record that all attempts to talk to Armenia, Artsakh and all Armenians with force are meaningless. In this sense, Armenia has played and is playing the role of a guarantor of Artsakh’s security, and it must play a bigger role as guarantor of peace in the region as well.”


     

Politics

Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should have no geographical restrictions, says Ashot Ghulyan

Foreign relations and inter-parliamentary activity should not have any geographical restrictions.

All news from section

*46 delegations visited Artsakh last year. Ashot Ghulyan

*In 2019 works in the direction of the development and expansion of foreign relations continued in the...

Politician: Authorities should not talk about rights of three peoples in Karabakh conflict settlement

The Armenian authorities in the issue of Karabakh settlement should talk about the need to involve three...

President Sahakyan signed laws

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed laws, Central Information Department of the Office of...

2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist

2019 was quite a productive year for the Armenia-European Union relations, Political scientist Narek...

Azerbaijan decides to launch criminal case against Swiss journalists over visit to Karabakh

The editorial office of the Swiss magazine Schweizer Monat (Swiss Month) has received a letter from Azerbaijani...

We must neutralize attempts to squeeze “Azerbaijani community” into negotiation process. Bako Sahakyan

You are well aware of the process of settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the developments...

Economy

EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries

The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries as new deals are expected to be signed next year.

All news from section

Bako Sahakyan takes part in parliament's meeting on approval of draft budget for 2020

On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.54/$1 in...

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...

World oil prices still going down

World oil prices are going down Tuesday; trading data attest to this.

Society

First batch of SU-30SM fighter planes already in Armenia

The first batch of the SU-30SM multifunctional ultra-modern fighter aircrafts is already in Armenia.

All news from section

124 law-abiding taxpayers receive certificates

On December 26, all taxpayers who have fulfilled their tax obligations responsibly and conscientiously...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakkhpress"...

Solemn ceremony of opening the bust of philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan took place in Stepanakert

Today a solemn ceremony of opening the bust of philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan took place in Stepanakert.

Christmas Tree lit in Stepanakert

On 20 December, the lighting ceremony of the republic main Christmas tree took place in Renaissance Square.

Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn event dedicated to the professional holiday of National Security Serviceman

On 20 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in Stepanakert at a solemn event dedicated...

2020 set to be latest in series of Earth's warmest years

Next year is set to be another of the warmest on record, the Met Office has forecast.

Military

Davit Manukyan appointed first deputy commander of Artsakh Republic Defense Army

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of a Defense Army body of troops releasing him from the position of the first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

The sphere of army-building will remain in the spotlight of the authorities. Bako Sahakyan

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated...

Azerbaijan shells Armenia’s north-eastern border

Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting...

2019 winter draft begins in Armenia

2019 winter draft has begun in Armenia on December 16, the defense ministry reported.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire about 140 times

During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire about 140 times

During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...

Armenian Army is number one defender of security of Armenia and Artsakh – Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights the fact that in the past 1,5 years major changes...

Plane travelling from Baghdad to Minsk makes emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don
Trump tweets that 'Home Alone 2' 'will never be the same' after report that his cameo was cut in a Canadian broadcast
Turkish court rules Wikipedia block violates rights
Armenia President condoles with Kazakhstan counterpart
“Now that’s a gift” – Armenia receives SU-30SM fighter jets on Defense Minister’s birthday
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

On the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh, "Artakhpress"...

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

All news from section

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

All news from section

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

All news from section

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Boxing: Armenia win 9 medals in Russian town

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

All news from section

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

Turkish court rules Wikipedia block violates rights

All news from section

No Armenians among victims of Kazakhstan plane crash – preliminary reports

5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Iran

Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 14 dead

Most Read

month

week

day

Search