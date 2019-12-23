Republican Judo tournament was held in Yerevan on December 20-21.

December 23, 2019, 14:51 Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh athletes took part in the tournament.The head coach of Artsakh Judo Federation Ivan Azizbekyan told "Artsakhpress", noting that about 200 athletes from different regions of Armenia participated in the tournament.

Daniel Asryan (38 kg) and Ashot Parsiyants (34 kg) won gold medals and Arman Parsiyants (25 kg) took the second place.

Ivan Azizbekyan added that the results are satisfactory.