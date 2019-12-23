Joint meeting of the Armenian and Artsakh Security Councils took place in the city of Yerevan

On 23 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the city of Yerevan together with President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan partook at the joint meeting of the Security Councils of the two Armenian republics, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech Artsakh Republic President touched upon a range of issues on state building, domestic and foreign policies, the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement and socio-economic development of Artsakh.

President Sahakyan underlined that holding joint meetings of Security Councils allows discussing thoroughly the problems we face, find optimal solutions for them and make grounded decisions.

The Head of the State considered the Armenia-Artsakh close cooperation a key element for the solution of all set tasks expressing confidence that together we would bring to life all projects, maintain dynamic and natural development.